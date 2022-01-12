The Wartburg College Knights wrestling program has announced upcoming schedule changes for their duals against Coe and at the Cornell Invite.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Knights home dual against Coe College on Jan. 14 will be rescheduled for a later date. The Knights and Kohawks were slated to compete at 7 p.m. inside Levick Arena for Mito Night and Senior Recognition.
The Knights will not travel to the Cornell Invite on Jan. 15 in Mount Vernon.
The Knights will return to action at the American Rivers Conference duals on January 22 in Dubuque.