Several Knights claimed top marks in the nation as the Wartburg Track and Field team hosted their final regular season indoor meet ahead of the 2022 American Rivers Conference Indoor Championships.
Dallas Wright took top honors in the 200-meter dash, timing in at 21.67 for the top time in the nation. Wright took first place in the event out of 19 competitors. Wright moves to the No. 3 time in the nation in the 60-meter hurdles, timing in at 8.02.
The 4x400 relay squad of Jackie Ganshirt, Brenna Jacobs, Carson McSorley, and Taylan Olson sit at No. 2 in the nation, after taking first in the event with a time of 3:53.95.
The Knights return to action on March 25-26 as they compete at the American River Conference Indoor Championships in Dubuque, Iowa.
Women’s Top Finishers
Mikala Sidney took home top honors in the 60-meter dash, timing in at 7.91. Ganshirt took first in the 200-meter dash, clocking in at 25.52. Sailor Hinegardner took home top honors in the 60-meter hurdles, clocking in at 9.40.
Olson timed in at 59.17 in the 400-meter dash to lead all runners, while the Knights took the top-4 spots in the 800-meter run. Erin Phelan led all racers with a time of 2:21.53.
Moriah Morter led the distance runners in the women’s mile, clocking in at 5:18.48. Aubrie Fisher and Ellie Meyer went 1-2 in the women’s 3K, timing in at 9:57.48 and 10:06.87 respectively. Trinity Borland led all racers in the women’s 5K with a time of 19:28.24.
Breya Christopher recorded a jump of 1.65m in the high jump and of 10.95m in the triple jump to lead all competitors. Daekota Knott recorded a 5.25m in the women’s long jump for first place. Lily Meester took runner-up honors in the shot put at 12.63m, while Haley Beminio took second in the weight throw (15.30m).
Men’s Top Finishers
Riley Nolan took the top spot in the men’s 60-meter dash, racing a 7.06 to lead all competitors. Jensen Clapp grabbed third place in the men’s 400-meter dash, timing in at 51.38.
Ali Ali grabbed the third-place spot in the 800-meter run, clocking in at 1:56.52 to lead all Knights runners. Frosty Lorimer and Nick Henry led the Knights in the mile at 4:17.37 and 4:17.63 respectively. The Knights 4x400 relay squad of Clapp, Deyton Love, Ian Neyens, and Wright took first place in the event with a time of 3:20.10.
Joe Freiburger led all racers in the men’s 3K, clocking in nearly 20 ahead of the second-place finisher at 8:19.03. Ian Barry clocked in at 15:46.63 in the men’s 5K to lead the Knights.
Dalton Closson led the Orange & Black in the high jump (1.80m) while Nathan MacDonald led the Orange & Black in the pole vault (3.60m). Keegan Rich led the Knights in the long jump (6.75m) while Max Goodhue led all competitors in the triple jump (12.71m). Mason Lobeck earned second-place honors in the shot put (14.15m) while Aizik took second-place in the weight throw (15.18m).
National Rankings
The Knights women sit at No. 6, dropping two spots from last week’s poll. In the second edition of the Track & Field ranking index, the Knights sit at No. 1 for the American Rivers Conference (A-R-C). In the event squad rankings, the Knights 5000-meter leads the nation as the top-event.
The Knights men remain inside the top-10 in the latest poll from USTFCCCA, sitting at No. 6 regionally. In the Track & Field ranking index, the Knights sit at No. 2 for the (A-R-C).