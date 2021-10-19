Wartburg College raced out to a big lead and never looked back during a 67-0 drumming at American Rivers Conference rival Luther College on Saturday at Carlson Stadium in Decorah.
The Knights (4-2 overall, 3-1 A-R-C) scored nine touchdowns in the win.
Wartburg senior and former Waterloo West standout Caleb Dodd blocked a punt and returned it for the game’s opening touchdown to ignite the scoring.
Meanwhile, Knights senior quarterback Jace Moore threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score in the first half. His 6-yard run doubled the visitors’ lead before he aired it out. More completed nine of 12 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns on the day. He also rushed for 30 yards and two scores.
Wartburg junior Hunter Clasen ran for a team-high 135 yards and a touchdown, while senior Austin Griffin rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore wide receivers Braydin Farrell and Drake George hauled in one touchdown pass apiece in the win. Former Janesville standout Dalton Woodyard had one catch for 6 yards.
Denver graduate Eli Barrett finished with four tackles, including three solo stops and one tackle for loss. Another Denver grade, senior Sam Joerger registered one tackle. Kain Eagle, another former Denver standout, converted six of eight PATs. Former Wapsie Valley standout Colin Schrader totaled two tackles. Former Waverly-Shell Rock standout Jordan Downing also posted four tackles, including two tackles for loss and one quarterback sack.
Wartburg hosts the University of Dubuque at 1 p.m. Saturday at Walston-Hoover Stadium.