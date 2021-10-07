No. 7-ranked NCAA Division III Wartburg College came away with a five-set win over No. 16-ranked Northwestern-St. Paul, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23, 21-25, 15-10, on Tuesday.
Wartburg improved to 20-0 on the season.
It was a close battle early in the first set as the largest lead would be 5-3 on a kill by Wartburg's Zaiah Quirk. The Eagles fought back to take a 7-6 lead, Wartburg's Kennedy Meister, a former Janesville standout, tied the match, 7-7. The Eagles and Knights traded points throughout the first set as the largest lead for either team was two. An attack error on the Knights started a 10-3 run by the Eagles to take the first set and a 1-0 lead in the match.
Wartburg's Jayme Willemssen, a former Waverly-Shell Rock standout, and Kylie Bildstein recorded back-to-back kills in the second set as the Knights opened on a 6-1 run. The Knights maintained a steady lead over the Eagles as the visitors would not come within two until the 18-16 mark late in the set. Five unanswered points by the Knights started the final stretch of the second set as the Knights leveled the match at 1-1.
A Meister kill tied the match at 7-7 in the third set as the Knights recorded three kills and an ace to extend the lead to three at 11-8. The Eagles fought back to take a 15-12 lead over the Knights as Willemssen and Bildstein teamed up for a block. The Knights and Eagles kept the set close as the game would be tied at 18 before the Eagles took a 21-18 lead over the Knights. Four kills in the closing points by the Knights in a 7-2 run gave the Knights the set win.
The fourth set was tied eight times as the Eagles would pull away on a kill by Kendra Hardy at 14-12. The Eagles extended their lead to five over the Knights at 17-12 as the Knights could not catch the Eagles. Five would be the most the Knights trailed by as the Eagles forced a fifth set.
Willemssen recorded two of the Knights' opening three kills in the fifth and final set as the Knights took a 3-1 lead. The Eagles fought back to take the lead at 4-3 before Willemssen regained the lead for a final time. The Knights recorded eight kills after regaining the lead as they held onto their perfect record to win 3-2 in the contest.