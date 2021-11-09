Wartburg College knocked off Nebraska Wesleyan University, 50-14, to complete the home portion of the regular-season schedule Saturday afternoon.
The victory was the 12th straight inside Walston-Hoover Stadium for the Knights.
Wartburg a 28-7 lead at the break, before adding 22 points in the second half.
Knights junior running back Hunter Clasen rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns, while senior quarterback Jace Moore completed nine of 16 passes for 124 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. More also rushed for a touchdown.
Former Janesville standout Dalton Woodyard had one catch for four yards. Denver grad Eli Barrett posted eight tackles, including six solo stops. Former Waverly-Shell Rock standout Jordan Downing finished with two tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and 1/2 quarterback sacks.
Wartburg (6-3 overall, 5-2 American Rivers Conference) travel to Simpson College at 1 p.m. Saturday to close out the regular season.