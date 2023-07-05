I arrived at Kohlmann Park early Thursday night to get set up, and there was Dr. Craig Hancock, Wartburg emeritus Concert Band Director, handing out little American flags on wooden sticks. For Hancock, no job is too small. It was the annual Patriotic Concert.
The Concerts in Kohlmann series has eight outings a year throughout the summer season. The Chamber of Commerce organizes it. This evening, First Bank was the sponsor. They had a tent that dispensed free lemonade and popcorn.
Travis Toliver, the executive director of the Chamber, was wearing a shirt that looked like it was fashioned from an American flag, red, white, and blue. As usual, he was enthusiastic. He called the Park’s beautiful performance venue the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater. He said his kids called its dramatic curved wooden backdrop stakes a dinosaur rib cage.
He introduced me to Tiffany Schrage, the Chamber’s Special Events and Tourism Director, who runs the concert series. She’s been doing it for 14 years and says, simply, “I love it.” I asked her why. “It’s very picturesque,” she replied, “and I get to work with such wonderful people.”
The setting truly is special. The Cedar River was gently flowing by, the perfect river really, just the right size. And Waverly was founded on a particularly scenic shoreline. There are plenty of swing sets and such for the kids. Lots of trees and grass, very pastoral. Travis says it harkens to Norman Rockwell.
The draw is, of course, The Greater Waverly Municipal Band, an organization amazing in its own right, having been a going concern for a century or so. This particular iteration of it began back in the 1970s, fifty years ago. It has over 70 musicians, is comprised of retired and working community members. It also has instrumentalists from Waverly’s middle and high schools, and from Wartburg College.
Linda Moeller, a French horn player who recently retired from an administrative position at Wartbug, told me that for a while it had members from three generations of one family. I asked her why she kept showing up, and she said it was the only place to play in the summers.
The band gets its music for the first time at a rehearsal the night before the concert. The next night, they’re on. It takes pretty accomplished players to do that. Waverly’s talent pool is rich.
The opening music was contributed by Clarksville pianist, James Aissen, who’s still in high school. He was terrific, with a set list that included songs of his own composition and one of the great songs of our time, or any time, “Good-bye Yellow Brick Road.” He has his own CDs out and looks to a career in music.
And then the band took the stage. As usual, with a Craig Hancock concert, the program was exceptional. There were two Sousa marches one of which Hancock called America’s march, “The Stars and Stripes Forever.” There were two medleys, one of cowboy songs and the other of
Americana folk songs. A piece called “Armed Forces” combined the songs of each of the branches of our nation’s military. Veterans in the crowd were recognized.
There were over 400 people at this family event, sitting in their portable chairs enjoying nightfall and the music, clapping and applauding and having a fine time. At the heart of it was Hancock.
He had come to Waverly fresh from getting his doctorate at the University of Iowa, after two years at Wayne State in Nebraska. There, knowing his job was temporary, he applied to 48 schools, “from Fairbanks to Florida,” seeking employment. He knew of Wartburg because he’d been there for a band event years earlier and was impressed. And when he’d heard that the esteemed director Dr. Robert E. Lee was retiring, he applied and was hired. He arrived on campus in 1995 at age 40.
One cannot overestimate the debt that Waverly and Wartburg owe him. For 30 years, he was everywhere it seemed, playing his baritone horn in the polka band at Oktoberfest, in a brass ensemble at the East Bremer Diner at Christmas, in the Shell Rock 4th of July parades, in Wartburg’s summer Band Camps, and so on. And everywhere he went, there was brilliant music and infectious enthusiasm.
He saw himself as a servant. “The life of a servant is tough decisions and tough choices,” he told me after the concert, reflecting on the road traveled. “I prepared 500 music educators in my career.” He allowed as he had been married to his job. In retirement, however, he has achieved a nice balance. He can relax. He’s been directing The Greater Waverly Municipal Band for eight years. I asked him why he kept doing it. “I’d go crazy without it,” he allows. “You can’t just shut everything off and walk away.” So, to Waverly’s good fortune, he keeps his hand, and his heart, in.
Tiffany told me that the season goes by too quickly. “This community supports the arts,” she says. And indeed the profound Waverly tradition of live music is no more evident than in the Thursday-evening Kohlmann summer concerts. There are only three of them left this year. Catch one.