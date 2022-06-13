Waverly’s summer concert series, Concerts In Kohlmann, will continue with Kids Night on Thursday, June 16th at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlmann Park. The Waverly Health Center will sponsor the event featuring Eric Michaels Magic and Illusion, followed by the Greater Waverly Municipal Band. Entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater located in Kohlmann Park.
Representatives from the Waverly Health Center will be on hand serving FREE popcorn and lemonade for all to enjoy. Heaven’s Best will also be there sponsoring Inflatable Fun for kids of all ages. Food from Jimmy Johns will be available for purchase during the event.
This week also marks our first CIK Boat Float led by CrawDaddy Outdoors. Those wishing to participate will enjoy a light paddle down to the park and listen to music while floating on the Cedar River. For more information or to reserve your spot contact CrawDaddy Outdoors at (319) 352-9129.
Concerts In Kohlmann is put on by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce to provide free, fun, family entertainment. Everyone’s invited so mark your calendars, grab your lawn chairs and join us for the 2022 season!
In case of questionable weather, listen to Y99.3 / KWAY Radio or check www.waverlychamber.com for information regarding a change of location. If moved indoors the rain site will be WSR Middle School. If you have any questions, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at 319-352-4526.