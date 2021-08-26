A Church Family Night will be held at 6 pm on August 29 at First Baptist Church in Waverly.
Isaiah Krull and his mother Ranae will be sharing their testimonies regarding Isaiah’s devastating automobile accident in 2008 and the subsequent recovery from his injuries.
Ranae’s thoughts on the day of the accident, “Why would a good God allow such a faithful young man to suffer like this? I was questioning God’s goodness ....I had a misconception of what God’s sovereignty and goodness were. Isaiah 14:24,27 states: The Lord Almighty has sworn, “Surely, as I have planned, so it will be, and as I have purposed, so it will stand”... For the Lord Almighty has purposed, and who can thwart Him? His hand stretched out, and who can turn it back?”
Come hear from both Isaiah and Ranae Krull this Sunday evening at First Baptist Church, 211 Third St. SW in Waverly, one block east of Dairy Queen. You will be blessed and encouraged.