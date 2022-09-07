Wolff (copy)

Iowa Senate 29 Democratic Candidate Jenn Wolff

Labor Day evolved out of activists pushing for a federal holiday to recognize the many contributions workers have made to America’s strength, prosperity, and well-being. An area of the labor force that is one of the nation’s fastest growing, is still greatly undervalued, Direct Care.

Direct-care workers include home health aides, personal care aides and nursing assistants and are essential supports for millions of older adults and individuals living with disabilities. Direct-care workers provide daily personal care and other services to individuals with functional limitations. Care work supports all other work.