Labor Day evolved out of activists pushing for a federal holiday to recognize the many contributions workers have made to America’s strength, prosperity, and well-being. An area of the labor force that is one of the nation’s fastest growing, is still greatly undervalued, Direct Care.
Direct-care workers include home health aides, personal care aides and nursing assistants and are essential supports for millions of older adults and individuals living with disabilities. Direct-care workers provide daily personal care and other services to individuals with functional limitations. Care work supports all other work.
It is important to recognize care work for what it really is — hard physical, mental, and emotional work, which is often unequally distributed through society, often considered “women’s work.”
If we don’t start recognizing these as important jobs and careers, our older Iowans will start experiencing what many individuals with disabilities on Medicaid are experiencing, a lack of caregivers with high turnover. This means folks get neglected, which in turn costs the system more. If we valued care work as much as other work, we would have better health outcomes for children, individuals with disabilities and older Iowans as well as for the caregivers themselves.
This year for Labor Day I gave my gratitude to Direct Care Workers, as many were not able to take the day off, instead, continuing their dedication to the individuals they work for. As I consider my priorities as a candidate for Iowa Senate, I will always keep these essential workers in mind and look for opportunities to recognize them with appropriate pay and benefits, which will in turn improve the level of care their clients so need. This is just one way, of many, that I want to serve the people of Iowa Senate District 29. Please honor me with your vote this election cycle.
Iowa State Senate Candidate District 29