While the wind blew hard in the area overnight Wednesday, officials are glad that damages were rather minor throughout Bremer and eastern Butler counties.
Even with that, Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a state disaster proclamation for Bremer and Butler counties, along with 41 others, from the storm.
Bremer County Emergency Management Agency Director Kip Ladage told Waverly Newspapers Thursday as he was doing a drive-around inspection of the aftermath, he's found no significant damages.
"We were very fortunate on this one," Ladage said while traveling on County Road C-33 north of Waverly. "There were some damages to outbuildings, some downed limbs, but I'm not finding anything that qualifies as significant."
He reported that there was one power pole that was leaning over slightly along a railroad track northwest of Waverly, and also noticed one older barn that was knocked over, but he wasn't sure of its status pre-storm.
Meanwhile, Sandy Vossberg, of Shell Rock, recorded a small fire when the top of a pine tree had blown into a power line. The damage was limited to the tree, as the Shell Rock Fire Department was quick to contain the fire.
Shell Rock Mayor Larry Young said there was one other dead tree that was blown over by the wind.
"There's just some minor, minor, minor branches around town," Young said. "It's really nothing at all."
Curt Atkins, operations manager with Waverly Utilities, reported there were no power outages in its service area, compared to around 60 customers who were affected during July's tornado.
"We didn't have one (downed power line)," Atkins said Thursday morning. "We generally prepare all year long for wind storms and outages, by tree trimming and maintenance on our lines and stuff.
"We get these wind events like we had, we're in pretty good shape, usually. We didn't even have one outage (Wednesday) night."
Meanwhile, MidAmerican Energy had reported about 2,600 customers in its Waterloo service area at 7 a.m. Thursday were without power, but the company expected all power to be restored by Thursday night.
As of 11 a.m., the Iowa Power Outages Map showed 42 total power outages in Bremer County and 184 in Butler County.
Meanwhile, a few tornadoes were reported in the western half of Iowa, with the closest being in the Floyd County town of Rudd. Ladage, the Bremer County emergency manager, heard that a local TV station's meteorologist had considered it to be the area's second derecho in 16 months based on the distance covered and velocity of the winds.
However, the National Weather Service had yet to declare Wednesday's storm as a derecho, which needs to have straight-line wind damage for at least 240 miles with gusts of at least 58 mph, according to the NWS.
With Gov. Reynolds' proclamation, the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program is available for up to $5,000 for households of up to 200% of the federal poverty line for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary living expenses. More information can be obtained at https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs.
Ladage said he kept a close watch on what was going on as the storm came through the area.
"I had two computers, my TV and a radio going," he said.