Decorah- The Denver, Tripoli and Nashua-Plainfield girls wrestling teams were looking to have their first state qualifiers on Friday.
The Cyclones’ Tyanna Teetzen received two byes to start the 135 pound bracket. Against West Delaware’s Hannah Cantwell, Teetzen won by fall in the second period to move to the semifinals against Decorah’s Anastasi Simon. Needing just one win to secure a state trip, Teetzen lost by a 9-5 decision to move to the consolation bracket.
Teetzen started off her quest for third or fourth place with a loss to Anamosa’s Maggie Wagner by fall early in the second period. Teetzen took down Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center’s Avery Freund by fall in 1:49. North Fayette Valley’s Leslie Graves was no match for Teetzen as Teetzen won by a takedown in overtime to place fourth and qualify for the state meet.
McKenna Broadhead started off her tournament in the semifinals against Epworth’s Adriana Shepherd. Shepherd won by fall in just 13 seconds to send Broadhead to the consolation bracket.
Against Tripoli’s Maci Bergmann, Broadhead cruised to a win by fall in 27 seconds. In the finals against Cascade’s Halana Reed, Broadhead punched her ticket to Coralville with a win by fall in the second period to finish in third of the 235 pound division.
The lady Panthers had one wrestler come away with a state tournament appearance with Nicole Williams kicking off her tournament with a loss to Naomi Simon of Decorah by fall.
Williams started the consolation bracket with a win by fall over Avery Hoffmeyer of the North Central Trailblazers. West Delaware’s Ella Goedken lost by fall to Williams in the second period to send Williams to the third place match.
Cascade’s Bayleigh Martin took down Williams by fall late in the third period and Williams was now working towards the fourth place finish. Williams punched her ticket with a win by fall over West Fork’s Fernanda Ramirez to finish in fourth place of the 170 pound division.
Nashua-Plainfield has a strong history of wrestling and that now shows on the girls side as well. Kylie Vance took down Mason City’s Taryn Boehmer by fall in the first period to move to the semifinals. Vance lost by fall to Kamryn Steines of Decorah to move to the consolation bracket.
Vance beat Harmoney Fessler of West Fork by fall in just 13 seconds to advance Vance to the third place match. In a rematch against Boehmer, Vance prevailed once again with a win by fall in the first period to punch her ticket.