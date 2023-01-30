IGHSAU

Decorah- The Denver, Tripoli and Nashua-Plainfield girls wrestling teams were looking to have their first state qualifiers on Friday.

The Cyclones’ Tyanna Teetzen received two byes to start the 135 pound bracket. Against West Delaware’s Hannah Cantwell, Teetzen won by fall in the second period to move to the semifinals against Decorah’s Anastasi Simon. Needing just one win to secure a state trip, Teetzen lost by a 9-5 decision to move to the consolation bracket.