Denver- It was a slow start to the second half of the season for the lady Cyclones against its rival Wapsie Valley.
Macy Matthias put Denver on the board with a three and put the team ahead 3-2. Five straight points from the Warriors forced Denver to take a timeout down 7-3 behind four points from Grace Mullihan.
Grace Hennessy finished off the first quarter with a buzzer beater floater to cut the lead to 12-10. In the beginning of the second quarter, Matthias sunk her third three of the half to put the Cyclones ahead 13-12.
After a 5 minute drought from Wapsie Valley, the Warriors were finally able to score and tie the game at 14-14. Kate Risse and Elaina Hildebrandt traded deep threes and Denver held a 20-17 lead in the waning minutes of the first half and the Cyclones closed out the half ahead 22-19.
The Warriors threw a new defense at the Cyclones and that caused the home team some issues in the first half.
“What I told them probably didn’t work too well,” head coach Joe Frost said. “We wanted to get more second chance points. We were getting a lot of open threes and we just weren’t making shots in the first half and we had some fall in the second half.”
The third quarter started off slow with the first 2 minutes of the half scoreless from both teams until Hennessy hit one of two free throws to put Denver ahead 23-19.
Wapsie Valley’s Kenzie Snyder dropped her seventh point to tie the game at 26-26. At the end of the third quarter, Hennessy sunk two more free throws and tied the game at 30-30 in a very evenly matched game.
A 4-0 run from the Cyclones in the first two minutes of the fourth helped propel Denver to 34-30 and later a 40-35 lead after a Matthias bucket. Hennessy helped close out the scrappy Warriors with 13 points on the way to a 45-38 win.
The first game after Christmas break can always cause a team issues after the long gap between games. The break also gives teams time to practice new defenses.
“It was a new look that we saw,” Frost said. “We haven’t seen a box and-1 defense and that was something we had to learn to break. That also contributed to getting our legs under us.”
Hennessy led both teams with 13 points and Matthias had 11. Risse finished with eight points to lead the Warriors.