SUMNER- The Cyclones are heating up at the right time.
After a huge 68-48 win over Union to close out the regular season, the lady Cyclones figured something out.
"We've kept it a lot more simple," head coach Joe Frost said. "When we are playing our best, we are playing simple. We are making the right passes, we are seeing what's right in front of us and playing slower. It wasn't always perfect, but it gets the job done."
The game against Sumner-Fredericksburg started off dead even, 5-5, with five minutes left to play in the first quarter.
Grace Hennessy made a 3-pointer to put Denver ahead 12-8 with two to play in the first quarter and the Cyclones led 13-10 after the first quarter.
The Cyclone defense put massive pressure on the Cougar's all night, including a full court press for the majority of the game and that created a lot of turnovers and instant offense.
S-F took a timeout down 24-13 with 5:30 left to play after the strong Denver defense helped extend the lead. As the second quarter winded down, the Cyclone lead was at 10, 27-17, behind six points from Macy Matthias and seven from Hennessy.
S-F's double-double machine, Isabelle Elliott was held in check in the first half, allowing Denver to take a 31-19 lead.
"We did a great job at keeping her extended," Frost said. "She's a good basketball player. If you let her get to the hoop, she'll get a lot of offensive rebounds even if you're in good position. She's going to get a lot of lobs, so keeping her away from the basket was key. She's a great player and that's why our girls needed to keep her extended and they did a great job at that."
The Cougars started to claw back and trailed 36-23, but the Cyclones held on to their lead, 42-27 after a last second shot from Hennessy to end the quarter.
In the fourth quarter, it was cruise control time for the Cyclones and they came away with the 49-31 win.
Johnson finished with 14 points after a 22 point performance against Union to end the regular season.
"If we get her going, it's like a whole new player," Frost said. "Her confidence is skyrocketing now. She had six three's against Union and then she had a few more tonight. She's just another girl that you have to guard at the perimeter and that allows us to get great spacing. Her confidence is coming at the absolute perfect time."
With the win over S-F, Denver will see Aplington-Parkersburg in the second round of playoffs on Friday in Aplington. This will be the third time that the two teams play each other this season with A-P winning both games by double-digits.
Frost will keep things the same going into a tough matchup against the Falcons.
"Play simple," Frost said. "Pla simple and hard. If we do that, I like our chances there, but at the same time, A-P is a great team that will speed you up, so easier said than done. We got two games to learn from them, so I feel good."