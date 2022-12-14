Waverly- It was as close to a perfect basketball game as possible.
Lindsey Overmann got things going for Waverly-Shell Rock, scoring four points in the opening minutes against Charles City.
The Go-Hawk defense was stifling, not allowing a point in the first six minutes of the game and it took a 15-2 lead. After the first quarter was done, W-SR was leading 21-5 and already had six different scorers.
The Comets took its first timeout of the game down 29-7 in the second quarter as Katelyn Eggena and Brenna Bodensteiner both had six points. With two minutes to play in the half, the Go-Hawks led 38-12.
When the first half came to a close, W-SR was leading 44-12 as Eggena and Brenna both had eight points and the Go-Hawks had eight different scorers.
The Go-Hawks went on a 7-0 run that forced the Comets to take a timeout down 51-12. The run extended to 12-0 and the Go-Hawks took a timeout to get subs into the game.
Eggena netted six straight points and the Comets called a timeout down 68-14. Brenna had 15 points, which all came by the deep ball. By the end of the third quarter, the Go-Hawks led 70-14 and it had three double-digit scorers that combined for 42 points.
The running clock was going and the Go-Hawks continued to extend its lead to 72-16. By the end of the game, W-SR came away with the 79-18 win.
Coming into the game, the Go-Hawks were just looking to be the best team that it could be.
“One of the things that we talk about is showing up everyday,” head coach Greg Bodensteiner said. “You can’t do that if you don’t give great effort and I think the kids met that challenge tonight.”
Greg is happy with the way that the team is shaping up this season after a tough challenge against top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier.
“We had a tough game against them,” Greg said. “We had games against Clear Lake and New Hampton last week where I thought we weren’t where we needed to be. Tonight gave us an opportunity to try out the new things that we have added since the beginning of the year.”
The lady Go-Hawks had 10 different scorers in the rout and that showed how deep the W-SR bench is this season.
“We have four guards on our bench that we are trying to sort out which one to play on which night,” Greg said. “It could go on for a long time that we play different players in different situations. It was nice to see different people step up and get some baskets.”
Charles City has had a tough go this season as it is still winless, but Greg’s expectations were no lower than maximum effort.
“Charles City has had a tough go here,” Greg said. “Coach Rottinghaus has done a great job of just staying positive and being energetic. The biggest thing that we told our kids before hand is that they deserve our best effort. We need to be good because we get the chance to play. We can’t take any of that for granted and I am really proud of our kids in the fact that they did that.”
Brenna finished with 17 points and Eggena was second with 16.