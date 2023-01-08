Waverly- It was the second straight game that the lady Go-Hawks had against a top-10 opponent to start the new year.
After falling to the sixth-ranked team in 3A, Center Point-Urbana, on Tuesday, Waverly-Shell Rock was tasked with the sixth-ranked team in 4A, Decorah, on Friday at home.
Katelyn Eggena was battling in the paint all evening and started that off with a basket to put W-SR ahead 4-3 early in the game. Decorah was able to take a 13-10 lead with 1:30 left in the first quarter and it didn't give up the lead for the rest of the game as the Vikings led 18-13 after the first quarter.
W-SR kept it close throughout the second quarter, tightening the gap to five and four throughout the second quarter, 21-16 and 26-22. By the end of the first half, Decorah led 33-27 as Eggena had nine points and Lilly Betts had two three pointers to be second on the team with six.
Brenna Bodensteiner finally found the bottom of the basket early in the second half with a three to cut the lead to five, 37-32. Whenever the Go-Hawks had the opportunity to chip away at the lead, the Vikings kept the home team at arm's length, not allowing the gap to get below five.
By the time the third quarter buzzer sounded, Decorah led 47-39 and with 5 minutes left to play in the game, Sydney Bieneman drilled a three to cut the lead to 50-44.
The Vikings kept extending its lead towards the end of the game, 56-46 and eventually ended the game with a 60-48 win over its rival.
The start to 2023 wasn't the best for the Go-Hawks, dropping two straight games for the first time this season, but the competition was there for both games.
"We played really good basketball teams," head coach Greg Bodensteiner said. "Credit to them [Decorah] they hit a bunch of shots. We really didn't want those two kids to be the ones that made them go. Those two made them go and they hit some tough shots."
The two that Greg is talking about is Yasmeen Whitsitt and Bryar Duwe. Whitsitt and Duwe combined for 45 points and shot 52% from the field.
"I don't think we can do anything but tip our hat and give credit to them," Greg said.
Although the Go-Hawks have lost two straight, the growth is there for the team according to Greg.
"The teams that we are playing are really tough," Greg said. "We are battling and grinding. Against CP-U on Tuesday, things fell apart in the second half, but our girls kept grinding and working. There were a lot of points tonight where we were down nine and battled it back to being down just four or five and Decorah just kept making tough shots."
Eggena finished with 11 points to lead the Go-Hawks.