Waverly- It was number four vs number nine.
The ninth ranked lady Go-Hawks came into the game on Saturday with three losses, all against ranked opponents and number four Benton was the next ranked team that Waverly-Shell Rock had on the schedule.
W-SR held a 14-10 lead after a big stop to end the first quarter against the Bobcats. Halfway through the second quarter though, Benton held a 23-16 lead, but the Go-Hawks mounted a small comeback before half to cut the lead to 33-25.
Throughout the game, the Bobcats would pull away and W-SR would find a way to cut the lead to single digits after a timeout. The momentum shifts coming out of the timeouts was a mystery to head coach Greg Bodensteiner.
"If I knew what we did I would've made a lot more of them," Greg joked. "Honestly, our offensive effort wasn't what hurt us, they hit a lot of shots and defensively we weren't where we needed to be. We can't rely on getting 60 points to win games."
The at times slow and stagnant offense paired with the lackluster defense and hot shooting from the Bobcats made it difficult for the Go-Hawks to do what it wanted.
"We needed to be better defensively," Greg said. "We needed them to miss a few shots and with that maybe we get to go out in transition more and the offense is a little bit easier. We were a little stagnant at time and I don't think we were as sharp or crisp on the things that we wanted to do. We will learn from it and get better."
The third quarter saw Benton pull away even further and take a 45-32 lead going into the final quarter. W-SR would go on to lose its fourth game of the season 60-45.
Katelyn Eggena came into the game leading the Go-Hawks averaging 16 points per game and the Bobcats knew the offense ran through Eggena, double and triple-teaming her throughout the game.
Eggena finished with 19 points, a game high, which showed off her wide array of offensive talent.
"She's really diverse," Greg said. "She can do a lot of things and we ran a lot of plays to get the ball in her hands. We tried to use her to free up Brenna [Bodensteiner] a little bit and that didn't work as well as we wanted to. Katelyn is a really good offensive basketball player. She's hard to guard and she demonstrated that really well tonight."
Brenna finished the game with six points, well below her 13 points per game average, in the loss.
W-SR has now lost four games to ranked opponents this season, but have showed glimpses of making that jump to the next level to be able to beat teams like that.
"They [Benton] were better than us today," Greg said. "Its little things that we need to change. We have a couple of kids that need to be a little more excited about scoring the basketball and be a little more willing to score. Defensively, when we play a team like that, I think that Sydney Bieneman and Lilly Betts did a good job on that kid [Jenna Twedt] she finished with 17 points and hit a bunch of tough shots."
The Go-Hawks will host Forest City at home on Tuesday for the next game.
