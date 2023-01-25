Waverly- The lady Go-Hawks were looking to bounce back after a tough loss to Benton on Saturday.
Waverly- The lady Go-Hawks were looking to bounce back after a tough loss to Benton on Saturday.
Forest City came into the game with an 8-6 record behind its stout defense that forces its opponents to speed up, which causes turnovers.
Nearing the end of the first quarter, Brenna Bodensteiner knocked down back-to-back three’s to put Waverly-Shell Rock ahead 13-9. Katelyn Eggena and Brenna combined for 11 first quarter points to put the Go-Hawks ahead 16-11.
W-SR’s Emma Thompson, the starting power forward, got into foul trouble early which caused the Go-Hawks to play more small ball than they normally play.
“Emma was in foul trouble early,” head coach Greg Bodensteiner said. “We didn’t guard them as well as I thought we could, we thought maybe going four guards would help us defensively, but it mainly revolved around her getting into foul trouble.”
The Indians rallied in the second quarter behind the strong defensive press to cut the lead to five, 25-20, in the middle of the second quarter. Brenna hit another three to put the Go-Hawks ahead 28-20 at half.
The lady Go-Hawks played the only game in Go-Hawk Gymnasium on Tuesday night and with no other games, the gym seemed to lack energy that the team could feed off of to create momentum.
“We talked about it, it just seemed dead,” Greg said. “We were flat and I don’t know if it was because it’s a Tuesday night. We have to be a little more ready to go and that’s on us as coaches as much as it is on the players. We have great kids and we will challenge them and we will work on this coming into Friday.”
W-SR rallied in the third quarter to take a 34-24 lead with Brenna hitting two more 3-pointers. The Indians wouldn’t quit though, cutting the lead to five yet again, 38-33 at the end of the third quarter.
Eggena battled in the paint while getting double and triple-teamed for yet another game en route to a 17 point performance amid a 10-4 run in the fourth quarter.
Forest City rallied yet again to cut the lead to 53-46 with just 1:30 left in the game.
The strong guard defense and good free throw shooting sealed the win for the Go-Hawks, 55-51.
Brenna finished the game with 15 points, all three’s and Eggena finished with a game high 17 points.
The Go-Hawk offense sputtered through much of the game and relied on finding a few key possessions to score a majority of its points.
“We were just out of sorts on offense,” Greg said. “We never got into our half court offense as effectively as we wanted to. We let them speeding us up affect that. Then we had some turnovers and made some mistakes that we can clean up, but credit to them for the pressure they applied and the struggle that it created for us.”
W-SR will hit the court next on Friday against Waukon in a Northeast Iowa Conference game that could make it a two team race between the Go-Hawks and Decorah.
