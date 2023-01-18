Waverly- It wasn’t pretty, but it got the job done.
The lady Go-Hawks had a tough challenge of creating offense against a traditionally tough West Delaware team.
In recent years, Waverly-Shell Rock has had one of the toughest defenses in the state and on Tuesday night, the Go-Hawks had to draw from recent tradition that brought the team to the state tournament.
“We’ve always been a kind of defensive minded team,” head coach Greg Bodensteiner said. “We may not be as good defensively this year as we have been, that’s still the piece that we have the most control over. You can’t always make shots go in, but we can make the other team take tough shots.”
After the first quarter, the Go-Hawks held a 15-10 lead, but it could have been much more if W-SR had converted some shots around the basket. Brooke Krogmann held down the middle of the stout Hawk defense.
“West Delaware was fantastic defensively,” Greg said. “They made it really tough in the post. [Brooke] Krogmann is a good defender and long. We didn’t finish some shots early that may have changed some things and credit to them. What a great chance for us to learn and get better.”
Brenna Bodensteiner started to get hot behind the arc, sinking two three’s in the second quarter to give the Go-Hawks a 25-15 lead going into half.
W-SR has a unique problem in that there are four guards that are practically interchangeable. This allows the Go-Hawks to be confident with its players coming off of the bench during important times of the game.
“Lilly Betts and Megan Heyer both hit three’s in huge spots for us,” Greg said. “They hit those when we were trying to do something different to counteract what they were doing to us. We had some kids step up and make plays. We know that we have players that will make more plays than others. You know if its not your night, but if our team can complement each other and that gives us a chance to be really good.”
Behind the big shots from Betts and Heyer, the Go-Hawk offense did eventually get going which gave W-SR the 44-33 win. West Delaware now has 10 losses on the season, but all those losses came against ranked teams. Eggena found her shot under the post and notched 15 tough points. Brenna also started to score some more buckets and finished with 12 points.
This was the third straight win for the lady Go-Hawks which brings its record to 8-3 on the season. W-SR is second in the NEIC standings behind Decorah and will have a chance to improve its conference record on Friday against Charles City.