Waverly- The lady Go-Hawks were looking for back-to-back wins over conference opponents.
Waverly-Shell Rock has been led by Katelyn Eggena throughout the season. Eggena is averaging 16 points per game and nine rebounds per game and she kept the strong play up against New Hampton on Friday.
Eggena is a force in the paint, but has expanded her game to become a triple level scorer.
"She's continued to work to become more than just a low post player," head coach Greg Bodensteiner said. "It took a little while to get to the point where we felt that she was good enough at the other things to give her the freedom to make some of those plays."
With W-SR ahead 21-9 early in the second quarter, Eggena trailed on defense and got the rebound then took the ball coast-to-coast for the layup to put the Go-Hawks ahead 23-9.
W-SR's defense was strong throughout the game as well, taking a 36-13 lead behind 21 combined points from Eggena and Emma Thompson.
The Go-Hawk defense was tasked with trying to stop New Hampton's Carlee Rochford, who came into the game averaging 25 points per game.
"Rochford is a really good player," Greg said. "She averages a lot of points so we put a heavy emphasis on lets see if we can stop her and force other people to score. Our kids did a really nice job on defense and made it really hard for her to score.
W-SR did a great job at stopping Rochford en route to a strong win, holding her to just 13 points.
Defense wasn't the only strong part of the Go-Hawk's game against the Chickasaws as the black and gold outrebounded New Hampton 44-21 behind 14 offensive rebounds.
Eggena and Thompson showed out in the rebounding stat line with 18 and 10 respectively. Eggena used her height advantage to pull down eight offensive rebounds out of her 18.
Brenna Bodensteiner has been one of the best shooters on the Go-Hawks, coming into the game averaging 15 points while shooting 37% beyond the arc and 85% at the charity stripe.
Brenna finished the game with 21 points and five three's on 57% shooting.
The Go-Hawks cruised to a 71-36 victory behind 24 points from Eggena and 22 from Brenna.
The win was the second straight win after back-to-back losses against conference opponents.
"We had two conference games," Greg said. "Our goal was to get two conference wins and we did that. We had tough games last week and our kids bounced back and played well this week. I think the best part was that we played good teams with opportunities to get better. We didn't win those games, but we look like a team that has gotten better since then and that's great."
The Go-Hawks will hit the court next against West Delaware on Tuesday at home.