Wrestlers

The Go-Hawks finished day one in second place with three wrestlers advancing to the semifinals. 

 From IGHSAU Twitter

Coralville- The four-time girls wrestling state champions were looking for good position heading into day two of the tournament. 

In the 100 pound bracket, 15th seeded Amber Hoth (39-9) opened her day with a win by fall over Ridge View's Isabel Ekchan in the second period. 