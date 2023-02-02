Coralville- The four-time girls wrestling state champions were looking for good position heading into day two of the tournament.
In the 100 pound bracket, 15th seeded Amber Hoth (39-9) opened her day with a win by fall over Ridge View's Isabel Ekchan in the second period.
In round two, Hoth lost by fall to Osage's Gable Hemann in the second period to move to the consolation bracket.
Hoth kept her hopes alive with a consolation round win by fall over Caniela Salinas in the first period. Hoth finished her day with an 11-4 decision win over Cedar Falls' Natalie Blake.
Hoth will wrestle Friday against Cedar Rapids Prairie's Myah Rausch in her quest for third place.
Macy Tiedt (29-17) came into her bracket with a 17 seed and opened her day with a loss by fall to Decorah's Chloe Sheffield to move to the consolation bracket after round one.
Tiedt bounced back with a win by fall over Ava Bilden of North Fayette Valley halfway through the first period.
In consolation round two, Tiedt's state tournament ended with a 6-3 decision loss to Alburnett's Jersey Shultz.
In 120 pounds, Brinley Meier (32-11) lost by fall to Ames' Lexa Rozevink in 1:12 to move to the consolation bracket.
Kaydn Meyer of South Winnesheik ended Meier's tournament with a 9-2 decision win.
The 13th seed Eva Heise started her tournament off well with a win by fall over Isabel Christensen of Sumner-Fredericksburg to advance to the second round.
Lewis Central's Sophie Barnes sent Heise to the consolation bracket with a 7-0 decision win.
In consolation round two, Heise got back in the win column by pinning Bettendorf's Nesa Selmani in the third period. Needing a win to stay in the tournament, Heise got a 6-4 decision win over Red Oak's Nicole Bond.
Heise will wrestle Friday against Cedar Falls' Apryl Halsor.
Lilly Stough (44-5) came into the state tournament as the 11 seed. Stough cruised through round one with a 45 second pin over Cedar Falls' Anna Johnson.
In round two, Stough took down Ballard's Noel Boettger by fall in the middle of the third period.
Now in the quarterfinals, Stough lost by a close 7-6 decision to end her day with a loss. Stough will start Friday off against Decorah's Ashley Bjork in the consolation bracket.
Three seed Kiara Djoumessi (46-0) continued her perfect season with a first period pin over MOC-Floyd Valley's Eunice Reyna Yoc.
In round two, Djoumessi took the match the distance and beat Linn-Mar's Hayley Setrum by a 3-1 decision. Djoumessi closed her day out with a quarterfinal win over Clara Sapienza of Southwest Iowa by fall in 1:05
Djoumessi will go for gold on Friday and will see Centerville's Sarah Lewis in the semifinals.
Haidyn Snyder (41-5) started the 145 pound tournament with a win by fall over Jules Thomas in 43 seconds. Snyder followed that up with a win by fall over Tayla Stiefel of East Buchanan in 1:19.
Now needing a win to advance to the semifinals, Snyder edged out a 3-0 decision win over Des Moines Public Schools' Diana Gaie.
Snyder will see New Hampton/Turkey Valley's Ali Russler in the semifinals for the chance to wrestle in the first place match.
Karissa Oldenburger (40-13) got a takedown in overtime over Dallas-Center Grimes' Maya Fritz and won by a 3-1 decision.
Oldenburger lost by fall to Naomi Simon of Decorah to move to the consolation bracket.
In consolation round two, Oldenburger took down Ames' Allison Metschke by fall in 1:35.
Oldenburger's tournament ended with a loss by 10-4 decision to Newton's Jessie Hutchinson.
In 235 pounds, Madison Hinrichs (40-2) bead Cascade's Halan Reed by fall in 1:04 and in round two, Hinrichs took down Cedar Falls' Briar Ludeman by fall in 4:57.
Needing a win to advance to the semifinals, Hinrichs beat AHSTW's Isabella Canada by a 5-2 decision.
Hinrichs will be facing off against Creston's Savannah Sistad in the semifinals.
The Go-Hawks are currently in second place with 74 points, eight behind Decorah's 82.