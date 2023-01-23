Decorah- The top-ranked lady Go-Hawks were looking to continue its tournament dominance on Saturday.
Amber Hoth received a bye in her first round of 100 pounds bracket. In the quarterfinals, Hoth won by fall in just 36 seconds over Sara Babu. The semifinals saw Hoth fall to Mariah Michels by fall in the second period.
Now in the consolation bracket, Hoth took down Macy Rose in the first period to move to the third place match. Against Eva Sebastian, Hoth won by fall in the second period to finish in third place with 20 team points.
Macy Tiedt started off the tournament with two wins, both by fall in the first period to advance to the semifinals.
In the semifinals against Layla Phillips, Tiedt lost by fall in 1:23 to move to the consolation bracket. Kara Kennedy took down Tiedt in overtime to win by an 8-6 decision.
Now in the fifth place match, Tiedt took down Jasmine Schwartz by fall to finish in fifth place with 15 team points.
In 115 pounds, Kyla Foy cruised to the semifinals against Dulce Lopez. Against Lopez, Foy lost by fall in 34 seconds to move to the consolation semifinals. Against Kamina Munson, Foy lost by a 5-1 decision.
Now in the fifth place match, Foy took down Sierra Hansmeier by fall in the second period with 11 team points.
Brinley Meier won her first two matches with a bye and a win by fall in 27 seconds over Odessa Nibbelink to move to the semifinals. With Kaydn Meyer waiting in the semifinals, Meier won by a 4-2 decision. In the finals against Kadence Pape, meier lost by fall at the end of the third period to finish in second with 20 team points.
Eva Heise rolled to the finals with wins by fall in both the quarterfinals and the semifinals. Against Chyann Bullerman-Yu, heise won by fall in the first period to take home the gold with 28 team points.
Lilly Stough wrestled for less than two minutes combined in her first two matches, winning by fall in 27 seconds and 1:17 respectively.
In the finals, Ashley Bjork was no match for Stough, with Stough winning by fall in just 57 seconds to take home first place and 28 team points.
Evie Wagner lost a 3-0 decision in the quarterfinals to Leslie Graves to move to the consolation bracket. In round three, Wagner took down Ava Bossom by fall in the second period, then Ella Schares by fall in the third period to move to the third place match. Facing off against Graves again, Wagner lost by fall in the second period to finish in fourth.
In the 140 pounds bracket, Kiara Djoumessi took down Eva Whalen in the quarterfinals by fall in 1:03 then Keira Myers in the semifinals by fall in 34 seconds to advance to the finals.
Djoumessi was met by Kyleigh James in the finals, but Djoumessi made quick work, winning by fall in 1:09 to take first place with 28 team points.
Haidyn Snyder followed the trend and also finished in first place with the first two wins coming by fall. In the finals, Snyder beat Ali Russler by a close 4-3 decision and finished with 26 team points.
Karissa Oldenburger lost by fall in the quarterfinals of the 170 pounds bracket to Aleah Eichenberger to shift over to the consolation bracket. Oldenburger won her first match of the day by a 9-1 major decision to move to the semifinals.
Against Camielle Wiedow, Oldenburger won by fall in the second period to move to the consolation finals. In the third place match, Oldenburger took down Eichenberger by a 2-1 decision to take third and 15 team points.
Alexis Johnson lost her first match of the day by fall to Kylie Willems by fall in the first period. In the consolation bracket, Johnson took down Alexis Wise by fall in the second period, then Johnson took down Eden Lamborn by fall in the second period to move to the consolation semifinals.
Johnson lost both the semifinals and the fifth place match by fall in the first period to finish in sixth place.
Madison Hinrichs won her first match by injury default and the final match by fall in 59 seconds to finish in first place with nine points.
The Go-Hawks finished in first place with 241 team points, just five ahead of Decorah’s 236 points.