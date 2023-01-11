Janesville- The lady Wildcats were looking for its first win of the season against a tough Waterloo Christian team.
Throughout the first 3 minutes of the first quarter, it was a defensive battle that saw the Regents hold a slim 3-0 lead. The next 3 minutes saw the Wildcats score seven points and make the score 11-7 behind four points from Liz Hovenga.
The Regents drilled a buzzer beater three to end the first quarter ahead 15-7. Waterloo Christian’s height advantage began to show in the second quarter as it began to dominate the offensive rebounding and second chance points on the way to a 21-7 lead.
Liz hit the backend of her free throws and upped her point total to six, but the Wildcats trailed 29-10 with two to play in the first half. The Regents hit another buzzer beater three to end the first half ahead 37-12.
Janesville scored the first basket of the second half, but were unable to stop the Regent offense as it extended its lead to 45-14.
The third quarter saw the running clock rule start up, with one team leading by 35 points, as the Wildcats trailed 52-14 and the Regents held a 57-14 lead after the third quarter was said and done.
The Wildcats went on a 4-0 run to start the fourth quarter, but would go on to lose the game 61-18. Liz led the home team with eight points as Hope Hovenga and Hayden Pugh both had four.
Janesville moves to 0-13 with the loss and will hit the court Thursday against Baxter.