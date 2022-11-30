Janesville- The Janesville Wildcats girls basketball team played host to the Waterloo Christian Regents for the first game of its season.
Klaire Osborn was the first Wildcat to get on the board and cut the lead to 4-2 early in the first quarter. A Regent converted an and-one to put it ahead 7-4 at the midway point of the first quarter.
Going into the second quarter, the Wildcats trailed 11-5 with Osborn and Hope Hovegna both having two points and Hayden Pugh pitched in one point on a free throw.
Halfway through the second quarter, Janesville trailed 18-5 and the Regents continued to be strong on defense not allowing a point in the second quarter and taking a 28-5 lead into halftime.
Osborne was the first Wildcat to get back on the board with a three-pointer to cut the lead to 32-8. The Regents called a timeout up 34-10 and the Wildcats had four scorers at this point with Osborn having five points, Zoey Killion and Hope Hovegna had two points and Pugh still had one point.
The Wildcats called a timeout down 40-12 after a Liz Hovegna basket. The 35-point continuous clock rule started in the fourth quarter with the Regents ahead 52-16. Janesville lost the first game of its season 52-17 and Liz Hovegna led the scoring for the Wildcats with six points.
The Wildcats will be in action next against Tripoli on Friday.
Janesville.................... 5 0 7 5 — 17
Waterloo Christian....... 12 16 12 12 — 52