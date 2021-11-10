In a final meeting for two of five Waverly-Shell Rock School District Board members on Monday, the board acted to purchase land for the new west side elementary school building and approved the preschool handbook and three state applications for special funding requests.
It also heard brief statements from five individuals on issues relating to district COVID-19 mitigation.
Board president Kelly Flege warmly thanked outgoing board members Corrie Ramige and Kerri VanEe for their four years of service.
“I know you made decisions based on what is best for students in the district,” Flege said.
Newly elected members Charlene Wyatt Sauer and Jessica Kettleson will be sworn in at the next regular meeting Dec. 13.
The board unanimously approved the purchase of approximately 17 acres for the new school from Rebecca Winkey for $20,000 per acre along Fifth Avenue Northwest (Business Highway 218 North) near the Waverly Street Department and Recycling Center.
The site will be used for the construction of one of Waverly’s two new elementary schools. Later in the meeting, Superintendent Ed Klamfoth reported he had met with the school design team.
“There will be a board report in December when new members are on board,” Klamfoth said.
He said he hoped to go to the bid process in January, and noted that “inflationary factors and supply may slow the process.”
“Bids may be presented with alternates,” he said.
Several applications for additional funds to the Iowa School Budget Review Committee were approved on a 5-0 vote including $14,528.52 for administrative costs at the Lied Center for 2022-2023; $354,845 for a 50-student enrollment increase; and $4,553 to provide Limited English Proficiency to three students who exhibit instructional needs beyond five years.
Funds will not arrive until next year, but the applications allow money to be spent this year. School districts in the Lied Center Consortium pay a daily per-pupil cost for instruction, but W-SR is eligible for reimbursement of administrative costs.
An eight-page preschool handbook was approved which covers preschool students at Shell Rock and Waverly partnering preschool institutions. Elementary Principal Mickey Bahlmann explained that all preschools adopt the W-SR mission and equity statements and must follow the Iowa Quality Preschool Standards.
“The handbook includes updates in the areas of health and safety, assessments and parent involvement,” explained Bahlmann.
A policy primer was approved that discussed nepotism and mileage reimbursement. Mileage reimbursement will now follow federal guidelines. Benefits for retiring administrators were clarified and insurance caps established while continuing the provision for early board notification of retirements so that replacements or realignment of administrative teams can be secured.
During the open forum section of the meeting, the board heard from four adults and one middle school student. Comments were made about bus mask mandates and COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Several Iowa districts have set up school clinics following the FDA’s unanimous vaccine approval last week for students ages 5-11. According to an email from Klamfoth, W-SR has no plans to hold a clinic at this time.
Currently, face masks are mandated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on all forms of public transportation, including school busses.