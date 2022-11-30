The owners of the Whistling Thistle have expanded into the coffee shop business with the opening of Land Snail Coffee Shop.
The Land Snail is currently occupying the space that the Shell Rock Scoop uses during the summer time and is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 6:30-11:20 a.m. and from 7:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturdays.
Nellie Kaus, one of the owners of the Whistling Thistle and Land Snail, created the business after working in coffee shops in the past.
“We had worked for our friends, who are our roasters and our the idea of working with coffee wasn’t new to us,” Kaus said. “I needed some winter work after the growing season and I didn’t know if I wanted to find a new job or if I wanted to go back into the coffee business through Thinkwell or if I just wanted to create a whole new business.”
Land Snail partners with Thinkwell to sell their coffee beans and roasted coffee.
“Thinkwell coffee has a vision of what they want their coffee to be and we wanted to follow in that,” Kaus said. “It just kind of fit nicely to what we were doing. We have a friend that makes sourdough so we made a conglomeration of a few things that are happening in the area.”
For Kaus, working with Thinkwell and using its coffee beans was a no brainer.
“I had no reservations about working with Thinkwell,” Kaus said. “I don’t think that I would open a coffee shop without them. I opened up the shop so I could sell their good coffee.”
Kaus is used to being out and about within the community through the Whistling Thistle. The community support that has been shown has really helped out according to Kaus.
“The community support has been really good,” Kaus said. “I didn’t think anyone really knew about it. I was surprised to see a pretty steady group of Shell Rock locals come in every week and another group that comes in every day.”
Land Snail also partners with other businesses in the area besides Thinkwell and sells different products that they produce. They also have produce from the Whistling Thistle farm.
“We also have fresh produce from our farm and Sage Gardens,” Kaus said. “We have some products from Bio Inspired. We have art work from local artists for sale as well. We have some gifts for people who are looking for gifts during the holidays. We are trying to focus on locally produced items.”
Selling locally was an easy decision for Kaus and Land Snail. The connections made through farmers markets have helped start both Whistling Thistle and Land Snail.
“The idea of selling local came from us being local as well,” Kaus said. “We’ve gotten to know a lot of local growers and supporting our neighbors was an easy decision.”