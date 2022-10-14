A Woodbury County landowner was successful in fending off — at least for now — a pipeline company’s attempt to get access to her farm for a land survey. She said she hopes a judge’s recent decision is the first of many victories in a longer-term battle to prevent the use of eminent domain to build the carbon dioxide pipeline.

“I am elated, just absolutely elated,” said Vicki Hulse, who with her husband, Bill, owns a 151-acre farm, much of which is enrolled in a federal conservation program.