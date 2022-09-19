Pipeline protestors

Opponents of three liquid carbon pipelines rallied at the Capitol on April 19, 2022.

 by Katie Akin/Iowa Capital Dispatch

An Iowa law that allows hazardous liquid pipeline companies to access private property for land surveys violates the state’s constitution, several landowners are arguing in state court.

That argument is a response to lawsuits that Navigator CO2 Ventures filed against them last month that claim the landowners have barred the company’s agents from conducting the surveys and, in two instances, threatened them with physical harm.

Senior reporter Jared Strong has written about Iowans and the important issues that affect them for more than 15 years, previously for the Carroll Times Herald and the Des Moines Register. His investigative work exposing police misconduct has notched several state and national awards. He is a longtime trustee of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, which fights for open records and open government. He is a lifelong Iowan and has lived mostly in rural western parts of the state. This article appeared on Sept. 15 on the Iowa Capital Dispatch website and is being used under Creative Commons license.