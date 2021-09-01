SUMNER — How many?
“We have 54 kids out for cross-country this season,” Sumner-Fredericksburg first-year head coach Alicia Jones smiled. “Yeah, that’s big.”
Athletic director and football coach Jacob Coyle was taken aback when told the number later.
“That’s almost more than our entire football program,” he said.
Most of the Cougars’ running corps are on the female side.
The girls team has 38 runners, one fewer than last season. It speaks to a trend Jones, who assisted former head coach Linda Wright for three seasons and has coached athletics at Sumner-Fredericksburg for, has seen recently.
“The girls just like hanging out with each other and running with each other,” Jones said. “There is some competition, but they know only seven get to run varsity. They just like hanging out together.”
The boys team ballooned in numbers as well. S-F had 10 runners last season and grew to 15 even as it replaced one senior and a couple others who didn’t return.
Six of the boys letterwinners are back, led by senior Cael Judisch.
Judisch placed 12th at the Class 1A state qualifying meet in a time of 18 minutes, 47.1 seconds. It was seven seconds behind a top 10 placement and an automatic qualifying berth and led the Cougars to sixth place, 14 points behind Postville.
“I think Cael is a determined kid who wants to get there. He was one away from it last year, which was devastating,”
Judisch’s top time of the season was 17:44.9.
Classmate Austin Langreck was third on the team at the qualifier in 20:33.5. Langreck placed 39th overall; his top time of 2020 was 19:07.00.
Junior Ethan Boyle placed 27th in 19:54 and was second at the meet; his top time of 2020 was 18:43.7. Sophomore Lane Converse placed 48th in 21:18.4; his top time was 20:31.3.
Junior Ryan Rich placed 69th (23:44.3) at the state qualifier as the Cougars’ sixth runner. Sophomore Bryce Bergman and junior Walker Osborn also ran last season. Eight newcomers will mix in to provide a little more depth and, hopefully, competition.
“All the boys are working hard, setting personal goals and aiming to improve throughout the season,” Jones said. “We’re pretty deep right now, and we can see the potential early on. Making it as a boys team would be huge, and we hope we can make it happen.”
The girls placed third at the state qualifying meet with 91 points. A normal season would have seen the group at state, but COVID-19 protocols allowed for just two teams and the top 10 individuals.
Sumner-Fredericksburg reached the 2019 1A meet and placed 13th.
“The girls were disappointed to have missed making it back to the state meet as a team and are on a mission this year,” Jones said. “We gained some athletes from last year and we’re going to see some different runners that might try to close out the bottom half of both lineups.”
Sophomore Emerson Warnke placed 14th in 22:07 to lead the way; her top time of the season was 21:09.9. Junior Lily Mayo was 16th in 22:16.9; her top time of the season was 21:09.
Seniors Lillian Sassman (25, 23:49.1), Madison Wilkens (26, 23:54.7) and sophomore Ava Schult (34, 24:36.9) round out the returnees who ran at the qualifier.
Sassman’s top time of 2020 was 21:41.1. Sophomore Claire Rucker ran a top time of 23:01. Senior Erin Peterson ran at state as a sophomore (22:04) in 2019, as did junior Kelli Dillon (24:21).
“We are looking forward to this group working hard and pushing everyone along the way,” Jones said. “We also have several young or inexperienced runners joining our team (on both sides). Amongst everyone, we have big dreams and are excited to see what the season will bring.”