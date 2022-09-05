Over 1,200 pounds of fresh produce was harvested on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from the Waverly Community Sharing Garden. In its 12th year, this project to feed the needy is a joint partnership between the City of Waverly and Bremer County ISU Extension and their Master Gardeners. Located on 2nd St SW and 5th Ave SW, all is grown and donated to area groups and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank to feed those needing food and reduce food-insecurity. Volunteers grow and harvest the garden on Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings, and new volunteers are always welcome.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
66°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 90%
- Cloud Coverage: 67%
- Wind: 4 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:39:19 AM
- Sunset: 07:37:03 PM
Today
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Trending
-
The Way We Live—Juchems family wins Iowa State Fair farming award
-
Former Clarksville police officer Tobin charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
-
Waverly's Hatala creates railroad-themed artwork on Farmers Exchange Building
-
Former Go-Hawk wrestling coach to be inducted in BVU Hall of Fame
-
Wildcats sweep Waterloo Christian in home opener