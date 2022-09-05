2022 Waverly garden3

Volunteers grow and harvest the garden on Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings, and new volunteers are always welcome. From left: Ron Lenth, Bremer County ISU Extension and Outreach, Bill Deckard, Faith Lageschulte, Karen Milligan, Marilyn Koelling, Ann Rathe, Dave Arns, Charla Janssen.

Over 1,200 pounds of fresh produce was harvested on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from the Waverly Community Sharing Garden. In its 12th year, this project to feed the needy is a joint partnership between the City of Waverly and Bremer County ISU Extension and their Master Gardeners. Located on 2nd St SW and 5th Ave SW, all is grown and donated to area groups and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank to feed those needing food and reduce food-insecurity. Volunteers grow and harvest the garden on Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings, and new volunteers are always welcome.