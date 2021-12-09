A woman who trafficked hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine in Iowa was sentenced Dec. 3 to more than 17 years in federal prison.
Sandra Ann Deyerle, 30, received the prison term after a May 4 guilty plea to one-count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and one- count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Information at sentencing showed that, in 2020, Deyerle became involved in a large-scale drug trafficking organization with ties to organized crime in Mexico. On Oct. 30, 2020, after a thorough investigation, law enforcement searched Deyerle’s residence and storage units associated with Deyerle. Law enforcement recovered a gun and 100 grams of heroin from Deyerle’s residence, and 450 grams of heroin and several pounds of methamphetamine from storage units. Deyerle admitted that she had received 200 pounds of methamphetamine during her involvement in the drug trafficking organization.
Deyerle was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Deyerle was sentenced to 210 months’ imprisonment, and she must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Deyerle is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until she can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dillan Edwards.
This case was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) program of the United States Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, the Green County Sheriff’s Office, and the Elbert County, Colorado Sheriff’s Office.