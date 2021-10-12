On Nov. 6, 2021, the Larrabee Center will host its 18th Trinkets & Togs Fashion Show fundraiser. This is the biggest event of the year with music, food, community and fashion.
With a ticket purchase, attendees enter into a door prize giveaway and experience a night of the latest thrifted fashion from the Trinkets & Togs thrift store. Don’t forget about the silent auction full of exciting prizes donated by area businesses, and live music and food to enjoy a fun evening with the Larrabee Center and Trinkets & Togs.
The Larrabee Center is excited to be hosting this event in person again this year for a night of connection and community. The annual fashion show raises funds for the Larrabee Center’s Employment Support Services. Employment Support Services assist people with disabilities in gaining job experience to secure their dream job.
The fashion show is one of the Larrabee Center’s biggest in-person fundraising event of the year. Dozens of local businesses and individuals have already shown their support by sponsoring silent auction items and a fantastic door prize for attendees.
Tickets for the event are just $5 and include an entry to the raffle sponsored by Fiscus Jewelers. Additional raffle entries can be purchased for $5 each as well.
The Larrabee Center’s mission of assisting persons with disabilities and the elderly in our community. Visit The Larrabee Center’s website at www.larrabeecenter.og for a full list silent auction items.
The silent auction will start Oct. 25 at Trinkets & Togs’ Waverly Thrift Store and run until noon Nov. 5. Attendees to the fashion show also will be able to place bids at the event.
Tickets for the fashion show are on sale starting Oct. 13 and are available to purchase the day of the event. Don’t forget you may purchase additional tickets for additional chances to win the door prize.
To buy tickets stop by into one of our Trinkets & Togs locations and buy your fashion show ticket today. Trinkets & Togs Thrifts stores are located in Waverly, Cedar Falls and Grundy Center.