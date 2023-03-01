This month, The Larrabee Center is thrilled to hold its 10th Annual WIN-WIN Raffle and is calling on all champions in the community to join us. Three lucky winners will each be awarded a check for the top prize of $500! Make plans to join us Monday, April 3, when the drawings will be held LIVE on KWAY 99.3FM. In total, sixteen lucky winners will win over $3,000 in cash & prizes, generously sponsored by local businesses, including a full auto detail from Dale Howard Auto, $200 in gas cards, an Escape Room experience for 8, and much more! For only $10.00 a ticket, it’s sure to be a slam dunk! Not only do community members have the opportunity to win prizes, they also get the satisfaction of knowing they contributed to the mission of The Larrabee Center. Everyone is a champion!
The Win-Win Raffle is one of The Larrabee Center’s biggest fundraising events of the year. Dozens of local businesses and individuals have already shown their support by sponsoring the raffle and making sure there are great prizes to make this Win-Win Raffle a success! Purchase your $10.00 raffle tickets and be a champion for The Larrabee Center’s mission of assisting persons with disabilities and the elderly in our community. Visit The Larrabee Center’s website at www.larrabeecenter.org/win-win-raffle/ for a full list of prizes and sponsors. Tickets will be on sale starting March 1st and will be sold through March 31. To purchase tickets, please call 319-352-2234, contact any Larrabee Center employee, or better yet, show your support by stopping into one of our Trinkets & Togs locations and buy your Win-Win Raffle tickets today! Trinkets & Togs Thrift Stores are located in Waverly, Cedar Falls and Grundy Center.
The Larrabee Center is a nonprofit agency dedicated to assisting persons with disabilities and the elderly to become or remain valued members of the community. In-home, employment and community supports are provided in Bremer, Butler, and Grundy Counties. Trinkets & Togs Thrift Stores exist to further the mission of The Larrabee Center in our communities.