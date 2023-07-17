Larry Loey Busse, age 84, of Waverly, Iowa, died Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.
Larry was born on March 1, 1939, in Bremer County, Iowa, the son of Vern and Eileen (Reuscher) Busse. He was raised on a farm between Plainfield and Tripoli, Iowa and graduated from the Tripoli High School in 1957. On April 13, 1958, Larry was united in marriage to Joy Eichmann at St. Peter’s Evangelical Church (Faith United Church of Christ) in Tripoli.
The couple spent the early days in Sumner, West Union and Fayette, Iowa, where Larry graduated from Upper Iowa University in Finance and Accounting. Larry then spent his life working as a Certified Public Accountant in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and then opening his own private CPA practice in Waverly in 1980 until retiring in 2008.
Larry was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. Larry always enjoyed golfing with Joy and his kids in the younger years. As years went on he always loved spending time with his grandchildren whenever he could.
Larry’s memory is honored by: four children, Pamela Peters of North Liberty, Iowa; Kent (Paula) Busse of Long Beach, California, Patricia Busse of Holliday, Texas, and Perry (Mary Jo) Busse of Rochester Hills, Michigan; nine grandchildren, Eric Peters, Brett Busse, Sydney Busse, Daniel Greer, Samantha (Troy) Schneider, Sarah May Greer, Alexis Benavides, Michael (Ginny) Busse, and Brooke (Kyle) Ellis ; three great-grandchildren, Ariston, Eleanor, and William Schneider; a brother, Lavern (Audrey) Busse of Hiawatha, Iowa; and a sister, Karla Davis of Urbandale, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Visitation will be held at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly on Sunday, July 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 24, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. Burial will follow at Faith United Church of Christ Cemetery in Tripoli. Memorials may be directed to the Family in Larry’s Name. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.