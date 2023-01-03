Larry Schortau, age 68, of Tripoli, Iowa, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home.
Larry was born on August 28, 1954, in rural Chickasaw County, Iowa, the son of Lawrence and Marion (Brase) Schortau. After his father passed away in 1969, Larry, Gary, and Marion moved to Fredericksburg, Iowa, where Larry graduated from the Fredericksburg, High School in 1974. After graduating Larry worked mowing yards, construction laying sewer lines, and for area famers. In 1996, Larry went to work as a custodian at CUNA Mutual Insurance for C and W Services for twenty-five years, retiring in 2021.
Larry was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Frederika, Iowa. He enjoyed animals, especially his cats, collecting baseball cards, reading Hardy Boys mystery books, watching NASCAR, and attending local stock car races.
Larry’s memory is honored by two aunts, Eunice Brase of Waverly, Iowa and Elaine Gauger of The Colony, Texas, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gary Schortau.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Graveside funeral services will follow the visitation at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Frederika. Memorials may be directed to Larry’s family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187