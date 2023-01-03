Larry Schortau, age 68, of Tripoli, Iowa, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home.

Larry was born on August 28, 1954, in rural Chickasaw County, Iowa, the son of Lawrence and Marion (Brase) Schortau. After his father passed away in 1969, Larry, Gary, and Marion moved to Fredericksburg, Iowa, where Larry graduated from the Fredericksburg, High School in 1974. After graduating Larry worked mowing yards, construction laying sewer lines, and for area famers. In 1996, Larry went to work as a custodian at CUNA Mutual Insurance for C and W Services for twenty-five years, retiring in 2021.