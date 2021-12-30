This weekend marks the ending of a challenging year, 2021, and the beginning of a new year, 2022. The passing of a year is a time to reflect upon the past and to prepare our hearts and minds for the new beginning that awaits us. In doing so we are following the admonition of the author of Psalm 90, “So teach us to count our days that we may gain a wise heart.” (vs. 12)
It’s often been said that “time is money,” yet we know that time is much more than money. Time is life, a precious gift from our creator God. In receiving this gift we are called to treasure it by living a life of tenderness, compassion and love.
When our niece, Susan Bahe, retired this year after 39 years of teaching high school science in Lakota, ND, she recognized this milestone in her life by sharing a number of meaningful quotes that had inspired her over the years. The following one is especially appropriate for this weekend (simply insert “year” in place of “day”).
The essence of a New Day (author unknown)
This is the beginning of a new day. You have been given this day to use as you will.
You can waste it or use it for good. What you do today is important
because you are exchanging a day of your life for it.
When tomorrow comes, this day will be gone forever; in its place is something
That you have left behind...let it be something good.
The above quote echos the closing prayer of tdhe author of Psalm 90 (vss. 16 & 17)
“Let your work be manifest to your servants,
And your glorious power to their children.’
Let the favor of the Lord God be upon us,
And prosper for us the work of our hands —
O prosper (bless) the work of our hands.
I’ve already started using a new years greeting with folks, though in light of the pandemic I often find myself adding “healthy” to the traditional, “Happy New Year!” It’s my wish, a blessing of sorts, that good health might add to their happiness. But as the Danish theologian, Soren Kierkegaard, reminds us,
“The door to happiness always opens outward; those who seek to enter in will find it closed.”
Pope Francis makes a similar point in yet another of Susan’s inspirational quotes:
“Rivers do not drink their own water; trees do not eat their own fruit; the sun does not shine on itself and flowers do not spread their fragrance for themselves. Living for others is a rule of nature. We are born to help each other. No matter how difficult it is...Life is good when you are happy, but much better when others are happy because of you.”
What a wonderful new year might await us, and what a different world we could create, if only we could seek to live out these words. Wishing you a happy, healthy, blessed 2022!