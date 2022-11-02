Lois and I voted last night. With the election issue of the October 20 Waverly Democrat before us we proceeded to discuss the candidates and make our choices. It was a rather congenial process, since Lois and I pretty much agree on most things political, unlike my parents, where my Dad, a card-carrying union Democrat and my mother, a life-long Republican, would faithfully vote but pretty much canceled each other out.

But to my dismay, as much as I despise them, I discovered that negative attack ads work! After weeks of listening to the same ads over and over again, as we discussed each of the candidates the distorted and often downright lies regarding their opponent, kept running through my mind.

Larry Trachte is a retired pastor and professor emeritus in religion at Wartburg College.