Lois and I voted last night. With the election issue of the October 20 Waverly Democrat before us we proceeded to discuss the candidates and make our choices. It was a rather congenial process, since Lois and I pretty much agree on most things political, unlike my parents, where my Dad, a card-carrying union Democrat and my mother, a life-long Republican, would faithfully vote but pretty much canceled each other out.
But to my dismay, as much as I despise them, I discovered that negative attack ads work! After weeks of listening to the same ads over and over again, as we discussed each of the candidates the distorted and often downright lies regarding their opponent, kept running through my mind.
Now there are many reasons why Iowa should no longer have “first in the nation” status when it comes to presidential elections, not least of which is the torture of having to endure literally months of endless political attack adds. When my brother and family visited us during one of the presidential years, he couldn’t believe that nearly every television add was a political one. I said, “It’s been that way for months already.” He replied, “Then I think I would seriously consider moving out of the state!”
I find the twisted, distorted attack adds especially offensive. I wish there were a way of insisting that each candidate only spoke about themselves, how they would make decisions and what they would do were they elected. But that would violate the First Amendment and our freedom of speech. Perhaps we could at least, like Canada, limit the length and cost of political campaigns. But alas, the Supreme Court has now made unlimited contributions possible. And our present-day election process comes with a cost, a huge cost. By the time we come to vote we don’t like any of the candidates!
But then it hit me. How often am I guilty of focusing on the negative characteristics of others, even family, friends and colleagues, to the detriment of their welfare and reputation? Unfortunately back-biting is not limited to politicians. In addressing the Eighth Commandment, “You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor,” Martin Luther writes in his Large Catechism, “It is a common vice of human nature that everyone would rather hear evil than good about our neighbor.” And Luther goes on to point out that receiving this negative information is only the first step. Having learned a bit of gossip, “we spread it into every corner, relishing and delighting in it like pigs that roll in the mud and root around in it with their snouts.”
And Luther doesn’t stop there. In his explanation to the 8th Commandment in his small catechism he continues, “We should fear and love God, and so we should not tell lies about our neighbor, nor betray, slander, or defame him/her, but should apologize for them, speak well of them, and interpret charitably all that they do.
What a different world we could enjoy—politically and personally, if we would only live out that admonition—seeing our neighbor through the loving, forgiving eyes of our gracious God.
Larry Trachte is a retired pastor and professor emeritus in religion at Wartburg College.