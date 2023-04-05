I have known Bill Hamm for over 60 years. Among other things, he’s been a classmate, college president, fellow traveler (together with his delightful mother), and most importantly to me, a good friend. But now Bill is dying. He’s under hospice care, his heart is failing, and there is nothing more that can be done medically.
We all wonder how we might handle that rather grim situation. Bill has done it with both humor and reflective insight. He recently remarked to me, “You know Larry, there’s one advantage of knowing you’re going to die over a longer period of time. I can’t believe how many people have called me, emailed or written me. It’s wonderful to hear from them, to know that I’ve touched their lives. They tell me things they might have said at my funeral. The best part is, now I get to hear them myself. I can’t wait to hear from folks—former students, colleagues, friends from around the world. It lifts my spirits! What a gift! I guess it affirms the value and meaning of my life.”
I write this during Holy Week. You will be reading this article before or on Good Friday. It’s sometimes hard to imagine what’s “good” about Good Friday, the day on which our Lord Jesus was crucified. However, for Jesus and for us, it’s not the death that is good, it’s the life that was lived before the death that ultimately determines whether any death is good or tragic.
There is far too much “bad death” in our world. This past week there has been yet another school shooting where six lives were cut short, three of them beautiful, precious nine year old children whose whole lives were awaiting them. In the time it took to write this article soldiers and civilians have tragically died in Ukraine, while countless others have fallen victim to hunger and disease in third world countries around the world. Too many others have died by drug overdose or street violence. Those are not “good deaths.”
Jesus’ final words on the cross were, “It is finished” (John 19:24). He may have meant that his brutal suffering had mercifully ended, but I believe he meant much more than that. The purpose for which he had been born and lived—to reveal and the incarnate love of God for the world through his very life and person, had been accomplished. The punctuation mark of Jesus’ life was his death on the cross. “No one has greater love than this, than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends” (John 15:13).
Every day we have the opportunity to affirm the lives of others — to tell teachers, neighbors, friends and family members how much they mean to us, how grateful we are to have known the person they are. One of the greatest sins of life is to take people for granted—as though they will always be there! They won’t be, and neither will we. We can’t say “thank you” enough, and it’s more meaningful to say it now, while the person we love and appreciate is still alive, and not wait until their funeral!
We typically measure lives in terms of years. God measures lives in terms of love shared! Because he has been able to give so much to so many, Bill’s life and approaching death is indeed a “good death.” In talking about the amazing way in which Bill has been dealing with his death, a mutual friend remarked, “I’ve never seen a more joyous approach to dying!”
It’s what I wish for myself and for all of you during this Holy Week/Good Friday—together with a blessed Easter!