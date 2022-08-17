I’m deeply concerned about our country and the direction in which we are going. Polls indicate that the majority of Americans share my concerns, though often from different perspectives. My concern is not just about the Biden or Trump administrations. My concern is for the growing depth of the divisions that separate us from one another and the ever-increasing cycle of hatred and violence that accompanies those divisions.
Divisions are nothing new. In our Gospel lesson for this past Sunday, Jesus warns that his coming would even divide members of a family against each other. (Luke 12:L 49-53) But what seems to be different these days is that hatred and intolerance is today's easy access to guns and the willingness to use them—even against children! In each of the past two years 45,000 people have died through gun violence (nearly the entire population of Cedar Falls!) There have already been 27 school shootings in America this year! A sobering reality as we prepare to send our children back to school. We used to naively believe that gun violence happened “somewhere else." Today grocery stores, WalMarts, small town parades and even churches, synagogues and mosques have become “killing fields.” No place is safe anymore.
How/what can begin to bridge the deadly divide that separates us from one another? It won’t be our elected representatives whose loyalty to party and mega-buck donors who put them in office, trumps their loyalty to the welfare of all Americans. On any issue, from gun violence, to immigration, abortion, climate change, etc. they are repeatedly divided along party lines and their inflamed rhetoric only serves to deepen our divisions.
Can the Church play some role in spanning this chasm of hatred and violence? Pastor friends serving in congregations tell me that in these volatile times the best approach is to stay clear of politics and controversial issues. Yet is “playing it safe” what we as Christians are called to do?
Paul writes to the divided Corinthian church community: “So if anyone is in Christ, there is a new creation; everything old has passed away; see, everything has become new. All this is from God, who reconciled us to himself through Christ, and has given us the ministry of reconciliation.” II Corinthians 5: 17-18
In a deeply divided secular, socialistic Germany the Church played a most significant role by providing a safe, open place for the free expression of grievances and concerns. Indeed, it was these these open forums that led the the “Wende”, the peaceful fall of communism and reunification. Is it possible for the Church to play such a role in addressing the crisis of division and violence that plagues America today? Can congregations become a reconciling place where controversial topics are openly addressed, personal opinions and concerns are safely expressed, resulting in deeper understanding and acceptance of the “other” as a valued fellow member of the Body of Christ?
When the Berlin wall still separated the city and it’s people, signs along the wall implored West Berliners and visitor to “Durchschaut Ihre Uniform” i.e. “Look through the uniform" of the East German soldiers in order to see in them fellow Germans, valued human beings….and I would add precious children of God worthy of love and respect.
The answer to gun violence as a way of dealing with our divisions is not more guns. The answer is to be found in “arming ourselves” with hearts transformed by the fruits of the Spirit—"love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, and self-control. There is no law against such things.” (Galatians 5: 2-23)
Larry Trachte is a retired pastor and professor emeritus of religion at Wartburg College.