I’m deeply concerned about our country and the direction in which we are going. Polls indicate that the majority of Americans share my concerns, though often from different perspectives. My concern is not just about the Biden or Trump administrations. My concern is for the growing depth of the divisions that separate us from one another and the ever-increasing cycle of hatred and violence that accompanies those divisions.

Divisions are nothing new. In our Gospel lesson for this past Sunday, Jesus warns that his coming would even divide members of a family against each other. (Luke 12:L 49-53) But what seems to be different these days is that hatred and intolerance is today's easy access to guns and the willingness to use them—even against children! In each of the past two years 45,000 people have died through gun violence (nearly the entire population of Cedar Falls!) There have already been 27 school shootings in America this year! A sobering reality as we prepare to send our children back to school. We used to naively believe that gun violence happened “somewhere else." Today grocery stores, WalMarts, small town parades and even churches, synagogues and mosques have become “killing fields.” No place is safe anymore.