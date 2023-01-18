I had made the mistake my old fishing buddy Bill had warned me about. “Don’t ever get all your fishing stuff out when your wife is home.”

In preparation for a Canadian fishing trip I had gathered together 60 years of tackle boxes, bins and duffle bags of fishing stuff and found that I was even shocked at the amount of fishing stuff I had assembled. (I think I have enough fishing line to reach across Bremer County!)

Larry Trachte is a retired pastor and professor emeritus in religion at Wartburg College.