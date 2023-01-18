I had made the mistake my old fishing buddy Bill had warned me about. “Don’t ever get all your fishing stuff out when your wife is home.”
In preparation for a Canadian fishing trip I had gathered together 60 years of tackle boxes, bins and duffle bags of fishing stuff and found that I was even shocked at the amount of fishing stuff I had assembled. (I think I have enough fishing line to reach across Bremer County!)
When the grandsons arrived the night before, we were leaving the stuff was still scattered about the family room. It was then that Grandma suggested, “Grandpa has way too much fishing stuff. Why don’t you boys go through some of these boxes and see if there’s anything you want.”
“Oh no!” I thought. That’s the end of my treasured collection.
But it was actually kind of fun watching them discover lures I didn’t even know I had.
“This is better than Scheels or Cabela’s,” one of them exclaimed. “And it’s free!” They didn’t even make a dent in it. Clearly I had enough, more than enough.
Some “lucky” person just won $1.35 billion in the lottery. That ought to be enough, more than enough. I can’t even imagine the turmoil that is about to descend upon the “lucky winner.”
Nor can I imagine the despair that engulfs folks who spent the rent or grocery money in a futile attempt to win that lottery.
When in life is enough enough? That may be one of the most important questions we ever ask ourselves.
On the one hand, there are times when we ought not to settle for the “enough” of the status quo.
When we find ourselves hating a dead-end job. When we’re trapped in an abusive relationship. When the pains of growing older overwhelm us. When, in the words of an old Petula Clark song, we find ourselves asking, “Is that all there is?”
On the other hand, there are those who are never satisfied with the life they have. Those who are forever jumping from one job or one relationship to another. Those, who like Tom Brady, are willing to sacrifice their very families in order to achieve an ever greater “enough.”
Not being able to accept that it was “enough” led Alexander the Great to conquer the world.
It also led Adolf Hitler to destroy much of the world.
Today, Putin’s unwillingness to accept that “enough was enough” for Russia, has destroyed Ukraine, killed thousands of people (including his own!), left Africa without food and devastated the world’s economy.
Not settling for “enough” allowed us to land on the moon. But do we need to spend billions more to do it again and again?
Do we really need to spend trillions in order to land on Mars, which will never become a great tourist destination?
Investing some of that money to further life on earth for those who are truly forced to live without enough (food, clean water, safety, education), would make far more sense.
Writing from his prison cell, the Apostle Paul sends a “thank you” to the Philippians for their love and concern:
“Not that I am referring to being in need; for I have learned to be content with whatever I have. I know what it is to have little, and I know what it is to have plenty. In any and all circumstances I have learned the secret of being well fed and of going hungry, of having plenty and of being in need. I can do all things through him (Christ) who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:11-13)
Paul had discovered that his faith in Christ gave him the peace and contentment, whatever the circumstances of his life. Knowing when we can be content with the “enough” that is ours, may be one of the most important things to know in life.
Well, I need to go shopping to replace some of those fishing lures my grandsons borrowed from me. They caught a lot more fish with them than would have been caught if they were still in a box in our garage.
Larry Trachte is a retired pastor and professor emeritus in religion at Wartburg College.