I just returned from a week at Luther Village, Canada. It was a wonderfully renewing week. The breath-taking sunsets over Dogtooth Lake were further enhanced by the red cast of the smoke-filled air. They were nothing short of spectacular!
As a farm boy nature has always been an important part of my faith, revealing the creative hand of God. As a child I often stood mesmerized watching the northern lights until my hands and feet were nearly frozen. The annual cycle of planting and growth, harvest and winter reinforced God’s order and faithfulness.
But I don’t believe I ever considered God to be one with nature. After all, nature also produces tornadoes and hurricanes, wind and hail. Rather I saw nature as the product of God’s creative power and gift of life. While the beauty of nature often awakened in me a sense of gratitude and I regularly thanked God for nature—the sunrises and sunsets, rain and snow, I never prayed to nature itself.
Lois and I recently celebrated 57 years of married life. That’s an occasion for reflection. Clearly we have been richly blessed — blessed to have grown up in loving families in a nation with more than ample food. Blessed with two bright, healthy children, who have now blessed us with amazingly talented grandchildren. Blessed to share common values, with opportunities to teach and travel the world.
But upon deeper reflection, perhaps our greatest blessing, is that we have been blessed to weather challenging times together. In recent years Lois’ health challenges and hospitalizations have only served to deepen the love, respect and affection we share. Suffering together does that. Just as nature reveals God’s creative hand and the miracles of Jesus show his compassion for all who are in need, it is Jesus’ suffering and death on the cross that reveals the depth of God’s love for us and for the world.
The Apostle Paul lifts up this positive role of suffering in our lives in his letter to the Romans (5:3-5) “...suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope and hope does not disappoint us,because God’s love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit that has been given to us.”
So, thank God for sunrises and sunsets, for love and suffering shared, but don’t confuse the box with the precious gift inside—God’s love poured out to us in the suffering and death of Jesus the Christ.