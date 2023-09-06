“When I’m president we’ll no longer send money to countries that hate us! After first hearing this political ad from former UN Ambassador Nicki Haley, I quipped to my wife, “That will really make them love us more.”
We have all heard this ad (and many, many others) over and over again as a “privilege” of residing in a “first-of-the-nation” caucus state. Now, having heard the ad over and over again these past weeks, I no longer find it humorous. Each time I hear it it makes me sad...and angry. What kind of world are we creating, not only politically, but also personally?
It’s a world where the “other” is demonized as an enemy, where wedges of hatred are driven ever deeper. I would much rather elect a president who would work tirelessly to gain the respect (perhaps even admiration) of other nations. A president who would seek to understand why another nation hates us and seek to resolve our differences.
On a more personal level we are likewise creating a world where those who differ from us are not merely “different” but wrong (or even to be shunned or despised).
Rather seeking to better understand “the other,” to bridge the differences that separate us with compassion and understanding, we seek to further drive a wedge of animosity and division between us. We build walls to limit contact with each other, limit access to knowledge and books that might help us better live together in peace and harmony.
But this is clearly not the “way of the world” in which we live today. As yet another political touts, it’s a world where “we never give in,” a world of no compromise that might lead to the betterment of all.
As I listened to Sunday’s second reading I found myself wanting to re-commit myself as a follower of Christ to the alternative world St. Paul describes in Romans 12: 9-18:
“Let love be genuine; hate what is evil, hold fast to what is good; love one another with mutual affection; outdo one another in showing honor. Do not lag in zeal, be ardent in spirit, serve the Lord, Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, persevere in prayer. Contribute to the needs of the saints; extend hospitality to strangers.
“Bless those who persecute you; bless and do not curse them. Rejoice with those who rejoice, weep with those who weep. Live in harmony with one another; do not be haughty but associate with the lowly; do not claim to be wiser than you are. Do not repay anyone evil for evil, but take thought for what is noble in the sight of all. If it is possible, so far as it depends on you, live peaceably with all.”
Now that’s the vision of life in community that I would wish for ourselves and for our children and grandchildren. A pipe dream? Perhaps. But seeking to follow the radical path of Christ in our relationships with one another is always going to be “counter culture.”
The world focuses on what’s best for ME. Christ focuses on what’s best for US--for ALL of us! We are called to give more than money to those who hate us. Christ calls us to also give them love!