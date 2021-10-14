Charlie loves to work. Even as a 4- to 5-year-old child, when his older brother, Will, and Grandpa (me) thought it was time to go fishing, Charlie would chime in, “Work first, fish later!”
He’s the first to ask how he can help, the one who starts carrying things in from the car without being asked. Even as a teenager he’s the first to help cut and stack fireplace wood. Each of our six grandchildren is special to us and we love them all. All have unique personalities and gifts. Charlie loves to work!
Clearly that’s not the case for everyone. In this somewhat post-pandemic time as stores and restaurants reopen, “Help Wanted” signs are everywhere (many with astounding bonus offers). Needed goods are piled up on our coasts, or worse yet in giant container ships offshore, because of a lack of truck drivers.
On the other hand, thousands are leaving homes and families, gathering on our southern border, while even more are fleeing their homelands in Africa, South America and the Caribbean in order to find work and a better life.
Closer to home, some time ago, we were surprised to see that an area vineyard that appeared to be doing very well, was up for sale. When I inquired as to why, the owner shared that she simply couldn’t find workers to care for and harvest the grapes. After a week or less, they found the work just too taxing and quit. A year later, the sign was down. She had found immigrants who were more than willing to work and worked hard.
Here in in Iowa, our governor cut the supplementary government COVID-19 unemployment benefits in an effort to force the unemployed back to work. It didn’t work. A Waverly area business owner shared with me that he could and would dramatically expand his business – if only he could find the workers.
Generations of Americans worked tirelessly to build our great nation. What happened? Have we lost our will to work? If so, why?
There is no one answer to this complex question. Ask yourself. Why do you (or if retired, “Why did you”) work? The No. 1, “Family Feud” answer would undoubtedly be, “To make money/to earn a living.”
But there are deeper reasons. Many find meaning in life through their work. Consider how many retirees return to work or continue to work as a volunteer or in a reduced capacity.
A good friend of mine, a longtime high school teacher/coach, when I asked how retirement was going, replied, “Biggest mistake I ever made. One can only golf or fish so much.” A reminder that a meaningful life must be more than just self-enjoyment!
Apparently questions of work vs. idleness are not new. The Apostle Paul sounds a bit like our governor when he penned a letter to the early Christians in Thessalonica: “Anyone unwilling to work should not eat.” (II Thessalonians 3:10) Apparently the Thessalonians were content to “live off the community” while waiting for what they anticipated to be the imminent “end of the age.” (Quite a contrast to Martin Luther saying, “Though if I knew the world was to end tomorrow, I would plant an apple tree today. (Suggesting that the act of planting is by itself a meaningful, hopeful act.)
As a college pastor, a significant amount of my time and focus was on helping students discover and develop their gifts for lives of meaningful work and service. Perhaps more time should be spent by employers, farmers, and other workers, exploring and understanding how their lives and work are vital, not only to their individual selves, but also to the life and well-being of the community and world which we share.
As an example, a farmers work is not just about the price of corn and beans. Their work feeds and nourishes the world and God’s precious children. The same is true for workers at Tyson’s or John Deere. Though not as immediately evident, workers at local businesses and even Walmart “feed” the life of our communities.
Closer to home, the shared work of a family is an expression of shared love and commitment, not just for each of the individual members, but ultimately for the health and well-being of the family as a whole.
In the end the world needs more Charlies – God’s children who love to work.