DENVER- The first win didn't take long.
In fact, it only took 45 minutes of game time.
For head coach Brian Haase, it was the first win of the season, and also his career at Denver.
"It feels really good," Haase said. "I knew these kids could do it. It's really unfortunate that we couldn't get the jamboree this year then our scrimmage got cancelled. We've been waiting to get any kind of matchup. I really like what we are doing out there."
Just three minutes into the game, Ethan Larson got things going with a goal.
Cedar Valley Christian put up a fight early in the game, putting some pressure on the Cyclones, but were unable to find the back of the net, then Camren Knowles muscled his way through the box for his first goal of the season to put Denver ahead 2-0 with 22 to play in the half.
Larson found string for the second time five minutes later to put the Cyclones ahead 3-0. Sean Gomez fired a strike from the top of the box for his first goal of the year and Larson cleaned up a rebound with a header to put Denver in complete control, leading 5-0 to complete the hat trick.
With 13 to play in the half, Larson put in goal number four on the night.
The Cyclones had plenty of opportunities to shut the Huskies out in the first half, but offside calls limited the amount of goals that counted for Denver.
"Those offsides calls are a factor of us not being able to put numbers on the field to really be able to see how the formation looks," Haase said. "It's hard to get our strikers a real good look at what a run looks like. Especially in the first half, that was a problem for us. We talked about it at halftime and without those scrimmage games, I think that's where we showed the most rust."
To start the second half, Larson put in back-to-back goals for his sixth and seventh goals of the game to put the Cyclones at the door of mercy ruling the Huskies in the first game of the season.
Lakin Foelske ended the game with a goal in the box to give the Cyclones the 10-0 win to start the season 1-0.
Larson led the way with seven goals, Gomez, Knowles and Foelske all finished with one each.
"I really like what we are doing out there," Haase said. "We've got a four, four, two diamond and the middle of the field is really working for us. Ethan didn't let us down, he's our striker. We've got a lot of good options. Talan [Lafrentz] really stepped up for us on defense. He's my biggest surprise for today."
The Cyclones had less than 24 hours to celebrate the win as they had a tough conference game against Aplington-Parkersburg on Tuesday night.
"We've been talking about that all week," Haase said. "We've had a couple of guys with nagging injuries so those guys were able to take this game off. That diamond formation allows us to rotate and those guys were able to sit back tonight."