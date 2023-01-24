LaRue Krull, age 96, of Shell Rock, Iowa, and formerly of Waverly, Iowa, died Monday, January 23, 2023, at Shell Rock Health Care Center.

LaRue was born on March 24, 1926, the daughter of Grover and Lydia (Phelps) Brandenburg. LaRue attended school to the eighth grade and later obtained her General Education Degree. On December 4, 1944, she was united in marriage to Ayelt Krull in Bridgeport, Nebraska. The couple made their home in Waverly. LaRue worked raising her children, as a waitress, and at the Larrabee Center in Waverly, where she named Trinkets & Togs.