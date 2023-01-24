LaRue Krull, age 96, of Shell Rock, Iowa, and formerly of Waverly, Iowa, died Monday, January 23, 2023, at Shell Rock Health Care Center.
LaRue was born on March 24, 1926, the daughter of Grover and Lydia (Phelps) Brandenburg. LaRue attended school to the eighth grade and later obtained her General Education Degree. On December 4, 1944, she was united in marriage to Ayelt Krull in Bridgeport, Nebraska. The couple made their home in Waverly. LaRue worked raising her children, as a waitress, and at the Larrabee Center in Waverly, where she named Trinkets & Togs.
LaRue was a member of First Baptist Church in Waverly. In her spare time she enjoyed cardinals, Crocheting, and Reading.
LaRue’s memory is honored by: four children, Albert (Gail) Krull of Waverly, Delbert (Barbeth) Krull of Waverly, Lydia Siefken of Nashua, and Kathy Forward of Albuquerque, New Mexico; six grandchildren, Tammy (Jason) Barta, Robert Krull, Bobbie (Mark) McMullen, Jo Lynn (Roy) Hardy, Justin (Chelsea) Siefken, and Ryan Siefken; and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; daughter, Kathy Sue Krull; son, Robert Krull; and siblings, Leighton, Lyle, Lawrence, Lowell, Leslie, Gerald, Lois, Lavon, Lavera, and Lois Louise.
LaRue has been cremated and family will greet friends at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly on Friday, January 27, from 3 to 6 p.m. Private burial of LaRue’s ashes will be at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock at a future date.
Memorials may be directed to LaRue’s family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.