James Conlan, 58, from Las Vegas, Nevada, pled guilty on Jan. 25, 2023, in federal court in Sioux City, Iowa, to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to a press release by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.

At the plea hearing, Conlan admitted that between January 2021 and December 2021, he and others were involved in a conspiracy that distributed more than a kilogram of methamphetamine. Conlan further admitted that he shipped methamphetamine from Las Vegas, Nevada, via U.S. mail, to an address in Cherokee, Iowa.