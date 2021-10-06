LaVern Rieckenberg, 85, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
LaVern A. Rieckenberg was born Dec. 23, 1935, the son of Arthur and Laura (Waltemate) Rieckenberg at home in rural Waverly. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1953. He then served with the Naval Reserves on aircraft carriers. On April 29, 1956, he was united in marriage to Shirley Boerschel at Peace Evangelical Reformed Church in Waverly. LaVern was a dairy farmer until retiring in the mid-1990s. He then worked for Liddle-Ebert Tiling and later at Rockwell Automation.
He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church Western Douglas. LaVern enjoyed farming, playing cards, watching movies, being on the computer. Most especially spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid Iowa State fan.
Survivors are three daughters, Jeanette (Monty) Bergmann, of Sumner, Iowa, Susan (Dean) Lantzky, of Sumner, Iowa, and Lisa (Don) Pearce, of Willmar, Minnesota; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Audrey Leisinger, of Waverly, Iowa, and two brothers, Duane (Janet) Rieckenberg, of Ionia, Iowa, and Bruce Rieckenberg, of Ranson, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley, on Dec. 23, 2015; sister, Karen Sue in infancy and sister, Mary Ann Nordman.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church – Western Douglas with Pastor Kim Thacker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, Iowa, and for an hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church – Western Douglas and online condolences for LaVern may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa, is assisting the Rieckenberg family with arrangements.