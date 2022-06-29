Lavern Spier, 92, of rural Sumner, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buck Creek, rural Sumner with Pastor Tracy Hinkel officiating. Burial will be held in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn and also for one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family 319-279-3551