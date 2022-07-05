Lavern Spier, 92, of rural Sumner, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
Lavern was born on February 2, 1930, on the century family farm in rural Sumner, Iowa, the son of Emil and Bertha (Steidler) Spier. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church, Buck Creek. He attended country school in rural Sumner at Dayton township and graduated from Readlyn High School in 1948. He entered the United States Army on July 9, 1952, where he served during the Korean Conflict in Germany. He was honorably discharged on June 15, 1954; and returned to the Sumner area to assist on the farm with his parents. While farming with his parents he worked at Rath Packing for the next nine years, eventually taking over the family farm raising hogs and dairy cattle. He was united in marriage to Betty Mitchell on November 22, 1964, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Lavern enjoyed many visits with his grandkids and enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s events. He had a love for dancing, fishing, raising chickens and going to the casino. As a lifelong farmer he always was willing to lend Tom and Jacquie a hand on the farm and helped with the grandkids when Jacquie was recalled to Desert Storm.
Lavern is survived by his son, Tom (Jacquie) Spier of rural Sumner; his grandchildren, Melissa (Tommy) Stewart, Kevin Spier, David Spier; and great-grandchildren Carter Stewart, Autumn Stewart, Sawyer Stewart, Hunter Stewart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Betty in 1969 and two sisters, Dorothy Spier and Norma Zummak; and a brother-in-law, Lorenz Zummak.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buck Creek, rural Sumner with Pastor Tracy Hinkel officiating. Burial will be held in the church cemetery. Military rites at the grave will be conducted by the American Legion — Thomas E Woods Post 223 of Sumner. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn and also for one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to His Hands Food Pantry, Oran.
Pallbearers are Tom Spier, Jacquie Spier, Melissa Stewart, Carter Stewart, Kevin Spier and David Spier. Honorary Pallbearers are Tommy Stewart, Maggie Pyke, and Erin Niewoehner.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family 319-279-3551.