Both the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office brought in 2023 without major incident.
“It was a quiet weekend considering everything,” Chief Deputy Robert Whitney said in reference to New Year's Eve.
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 8:24 pm
Both the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office brought in 2023 without major incident.
“It was a quiet weekend considering everything,” Chief Deputy Robert Whitney said in reference to New Year's Eve.
The Sheriff’s office only saw two arrests from Dec. 30 to Jan. 1. That included an arrest for driving while barred and one for OWI. While the weather wasn’t the greatest over the holiday weekend, Whitney said that there were only three calls for cars in ditches and another three calls for motorist assists.
“People tend to heed the warnings that the department gives out,” Whitney said. “We do a lot for putting out designated drivers and not driving while under the influence. The public tends to be more apt to have a designated driver. A quiet weekend is good because everyone is staying safe and we want people to be safe all year round and designate a sober driver to get them around.”
The Waverly Police Department also saw a very slow weekend, with the only call and arrest stemming from an early morning fight at a local bar on Jan. 1.
Unlike previous years, there were no calls about fireworks in town.
“Typically we joke that New Years is the one night of the year that people will find a sober driver,” Captain Don Eggleston said. “Most of the time it is one of the quieter nights of the year.”
