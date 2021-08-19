Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer and we celebrate with barbecues and road trips. But be aware as you hit the highways, the Labor Day holiday weekend is one of the deadliest times of the year in terms of drunk-driving fatalities.
During the 2019 Labor Day holiday period (Aug. 31 – Sept. 3), there were 451 traffic fatalities nationwide. Forty-five percent of those fatalities involved drivers who had been drinking and more than one-third (38%) of the fatalities involved drivers who were over the legal limit. Ultimately, drinking and driving is a choice, and it is a choice that puts all road users at risk.
In Iowa in 2019, there were six fatalities over the three-day Labor Day weekend. Three of these fatalities involved a drunk driver. To help keep people safe on our roadways and put an end to drunk driving, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office along with other local law enforcement and law enforcement nationally, will be out in support of the 2021 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from Aug. 20 through Sept. 6, 2021.
One of the deadliest and most often committed – yet preventable – crimes (impaired driving), has become a serious safety epidemic in our country. We all can do our part to put the brakes on drunk and drugged driving. Remember that it is never okay to drink/drug and drive. Even if you plan to have only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or use a ride serve to get home safely.
If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact your local law enforcement. Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely. These are small tasks that can make a big difference to save lives.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau reminds you to Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.